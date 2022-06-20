Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.70. 493,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,564. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

