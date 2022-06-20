Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Increased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $87.70. 493,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,564. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

