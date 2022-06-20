Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Raised by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 13.2% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $48,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.43. The stock had a trading volume of 156,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.83 and a 200 day moving average of $230.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

