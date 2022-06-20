Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,627. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

