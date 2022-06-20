Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $99.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

