Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 4.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

VHT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.12. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

