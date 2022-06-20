Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,075 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,909,432. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

