Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.82. 1,405,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,413,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

