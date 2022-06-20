Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 7.2% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $246,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 134,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.

VDE stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.35. The stock had a trading volume of 497,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

