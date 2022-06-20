Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.70

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.702 per share on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
