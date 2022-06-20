US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises 1.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in US Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,425,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,406,000 after acquiring an additional 61,904 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $2,535,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $5,194,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 212.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CL King lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

NYSE USFD traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $28.52. 67,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

