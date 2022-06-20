US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,610,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,121,000 after buying an additional 1,055,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,623,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,108 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF stock opened at $84.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.93.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

