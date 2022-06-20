US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 595 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $17,920,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,378,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,967,000 after buying an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Coherent by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $261.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.04 and a 52-week high of $278.34.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.40 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

