US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,426 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $11,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 602.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 229,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 199,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

About Brookline Bancorp (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.