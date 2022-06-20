US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 847 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Albany International by 49.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AIN opened at $76.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.58. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

