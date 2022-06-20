US Asset Management LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW opened at $65.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $86.87.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

