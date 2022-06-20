US Asset Management LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VRTX stock opened at $263.09 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.58 and its 200-day moving average is $245.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.
In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $1,311,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,099 shares in the company, valued at $288,234.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,683 shares of company stock worth $10,227,645. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
