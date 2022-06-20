US Asset Management LLC Makes New $141,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $263.09 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.58 and its 200-day moving average is $245.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $1,311,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,099 shares in the company, valued at $288,234.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,683 shares of company stock worth $10,227,645. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.