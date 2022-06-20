US Asset Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

