US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 51 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,245.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,391.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,499.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

