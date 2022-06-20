Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $23.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $20.97 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.