Uptrennd 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $33,669.51 and approximately $2.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000307 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00092601 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

