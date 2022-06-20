UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $452.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.92.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

