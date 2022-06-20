Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Reduced by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $206.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.71. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.36.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

