Unconventional Investor LLC Acquires 783 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Unconventional Investor LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 0.3% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

CIBR stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 75,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

