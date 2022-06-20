Umbrella Network Trading Down 7.9% This Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $184,901.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.