UBS Group Trims BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Target Price to €2.60

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €2.80 ($2.92) to €2.60 ($2.71) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BPER Banca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

BPXXY stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. BPER Banca has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

