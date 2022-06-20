U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,208 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.41 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

