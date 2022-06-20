Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,109,000 after acquiring an additional 204,563 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,399,469. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.27 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

