Truist Financial Cuts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $165.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IRTC. Wolfe Research began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.67.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.43. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.23.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 136.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 118.5% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

