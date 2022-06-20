TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0612 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, TRON has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.66 billion and approximately $670.48 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,512,836,378 coins and its circulating supply is 92,512,820,209 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

