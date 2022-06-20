Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 50,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.88. 376,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.26 and its 200 day moving average is $265.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

