Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 635,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,859. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

