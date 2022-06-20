Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 196,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 9.12% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 39,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,388,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISWN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

