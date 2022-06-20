Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $88.41. 271,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,336. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average of $94.24.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

