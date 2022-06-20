Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 58,515 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,515 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.72% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

SWAN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.46. 2,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

