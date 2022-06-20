Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 41,193 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.7% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Hernani LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.71. The stock had a trading volume of 164,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,998. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.