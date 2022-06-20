Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.81. 22,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,159. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

