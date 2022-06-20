Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 22,167 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.60. 50,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.70. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

