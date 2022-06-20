Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,768 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 31.9% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 154,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 37,343 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.