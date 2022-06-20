TRH Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TRH Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.78. 65,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,066. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.