TRH Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 2.6% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.65. 316,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average is $92.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

