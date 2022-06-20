TRH Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TRH Financial LLC lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,284 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 192,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,178,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.02. The stock had a trading volume of 55,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.01. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.49.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

