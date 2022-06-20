Treat DAO (TREAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00112636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00607503 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013588 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

