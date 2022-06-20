TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ TA opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TA. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

