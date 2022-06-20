TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.75.

TRU opened at $77.13 on Thursday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $708,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

