Tranchess (CHESS) Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $20.19 million and $19.68 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,413.03 or 1.00321561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033049 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021100 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

