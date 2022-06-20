Tranchess (CHESS) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.71 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $20.71 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,245.28 or 0.99761471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033380 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001399 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

