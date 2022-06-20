Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 211.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $188.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.05. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.56.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.