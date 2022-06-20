TOKPIE (TKP) Market Cap Hits $1.08 Million

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $3,489.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

