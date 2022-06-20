TOKPIE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,489.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $3,489.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.